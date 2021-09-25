Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.90 million. Hilltop posted sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.