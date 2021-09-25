Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

