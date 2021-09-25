Honest Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Honest has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $150,279.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.