Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

