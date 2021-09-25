Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

