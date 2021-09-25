Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE:HUT opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares in the company, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

