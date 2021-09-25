Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $408,207.72 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Hyperion has a market cap of $408,207.72 and $76,556.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

