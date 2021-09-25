IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Decreased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $140.37 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

