Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.27 ($14.43).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

