ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 22.3% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00008102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00143396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.44 or 0.99809647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.56 or 0.06795082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00767776 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,542,557 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.