Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

