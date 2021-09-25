Illuvium (ILV) Hits Market Cap of $326.37 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $326.37 million and approximately $57.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $514.02 or 0.01202949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00106175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.58 or 0.99785931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.78 or 0.06741821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00764208 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.