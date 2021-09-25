IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 6.1% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.70. 19,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 844,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 196,769 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 586,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

