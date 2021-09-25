IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.