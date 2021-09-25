Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

