Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN opened at $8.21 on Friday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.