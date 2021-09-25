Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 338.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

