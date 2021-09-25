Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAPR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 27.5% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,878,000.

NYSEARCA:UAPR opened at $25.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.