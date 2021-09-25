Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,848,330.64 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74.

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

