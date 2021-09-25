Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 27 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.78).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 536.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective for the company.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

