Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Purchases C$23,400.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 698,103 shares in the company, valued at C$544,520.34.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Morris Prychidny purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Morris Prychidny purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 7,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Morris Prychidny purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

