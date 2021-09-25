Insider Buying: Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Acquires 46,426 Shares of Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) insider Thomas Solomon bought 46,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £78,459.94 ($102,508.41).

LON:RQIH opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 756.32 and a quick ratio of 756.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.35 million and a PE ratio of 244.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Randall & Quilter Investment’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

