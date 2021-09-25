Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$32,264,727.40 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total transaction of C$32,264,727.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,359,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,829,202,732.77.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89.

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

CNR stock opened at C$146.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

