Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $871,826.20 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

