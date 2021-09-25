Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

