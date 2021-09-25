Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.
- On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.
- On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.
- On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
