Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

