Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

OPRX stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.