Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
OPRX stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
