Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $202,873.26 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $14.32 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in XBiotech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XBiotech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

