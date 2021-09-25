Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.