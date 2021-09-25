Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $615,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.