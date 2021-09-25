Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

