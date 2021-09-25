Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,774 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

