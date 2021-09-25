Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.