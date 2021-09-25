Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $204,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

