Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $846,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,953,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.77 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

