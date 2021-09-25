Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

