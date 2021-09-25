Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $327,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $1,607,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $355.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.25 and a 200 day moving average of $354.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

