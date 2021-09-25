Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $373.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $264.30 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

