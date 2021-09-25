Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $45.75.

