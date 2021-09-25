Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $9,999.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00148593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,604.86 or 1.00265807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.25 or 0.06830123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00785421 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

