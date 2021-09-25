Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. 112,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

