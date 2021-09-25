Integra Resources Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

