Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.