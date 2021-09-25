Interfor’s (IFP) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

