International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

