International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of International Paper worth $81,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $56.97 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

