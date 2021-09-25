Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

