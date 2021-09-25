Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inventiva will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

