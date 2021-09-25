InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Stock Price Up 907.7%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) shares rose 907.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 6,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

