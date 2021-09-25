Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $86.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $89.13.

